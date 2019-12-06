Child advocacy group ranks legislators

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy has released its 2019 Child Well-being Legislative Report Card, and four Lawton area legislators won rankings of 100 percent.

The Report Card tracks 25 key pieces of legislation related to the health and safety of Oklahoma children and rates lawmakers based on their voting record. The bills were selected by the Advocacy Committee for the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA).

Locally, Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, earned rankings of 100 percent, as did Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Addington. Rep. Randy Worthen, R-Lawton, won a ranking of 88 percent, while Sen. John Michael Montgomgery, R-Lawton, won a ranking of 96 percent.

Overall, the Legislature received a score of 85, or a letter grade of B. Lawmakers were rewarded for passing a budget that included funding for more immunizations at county health departments and more services for children with disabilities. Other accomplishments included the restoration of a tax credit for families with foster children and the adoption of healthy relationship curricula in public schools.