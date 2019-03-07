Cement man dies in wreck

A Cement truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover wreck south of Watonga that investigators blame on sleepy driving.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jerry Wayne Smith, 48, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he died due to injuries sustained in the wreck just under 5 miles south of Watonga in Blaine County.

Smith was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer rig northbound on U.S. 270 around 6:30 a.m. when he went off the west edge of the highway onto the median and struck a creek embankment, Trooper Ray Robertson reported. The truck rolled 1½-times. Smith was wearing a seat belt.