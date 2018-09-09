Cement celebrates outlaw Jesse James

CEMENT From the gun fights to people being thrown "in jail", it truly felt like an occasion made for an outlaw.

The inaugural Jesse James Festival and Car Show in Cement drew a sizeable crowd, especially for a town of roughly 500 people. Perhaps it was the calm, overcast weather and car show that drew them, or maybe it was the chance to learn more about the mysterious nature of the notorious bandit who allegedly hid out in Cement with his gang. Whatever their reason, they flocked to downtown for the day, something that Eric Ray Williams, president of the Cement Community Association (CCA), said doesn't happen just every day.