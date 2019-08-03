Car recovered from Oklahoma lake connected to 2 bodies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)— A car discovered in an Oklahoma City-area lake may be connected to the bodies of two males discovered there recently, authorities said Thursday.

The body of Kelvin Perez-Lopez, 18, was discovered on Feb. 23 in Lake Overholser, a 2.34-square-mile lake in far western Oklahoma City along the border with Bethany. On March 2, the body Jordan Vladimir Chaj Gonzales, 19, was discovered in the same lake.

On Tuesday, a third male body was discovered in a wooded area near the lake and police said they are working to identify him.

The discovery of all three bodies in the last two weeks prompted residents nearby to question what caused the deaths.

Lt. Angelo Orefice of the Bethany Police Department said the teens knew each other and they were reported missing at the same time. Orefice also said that Perez-Lopez’ family reported he had a vehicle when he disappeared that had not been recovered.