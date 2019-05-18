Caddo County man accused of lewd act

A 30-year-old Caddo County man is wanted for lewdly touching a 10-year-old girl.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Michael Wayne Oxford, of Binger, for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than 25 years in prison.

The allegations follow an investigation by District Six Drug Task Force Investigator Dwaine Miller that began April 23.

Miller was contacted by Binger Police regarding allegations that Oxford had molested the 10-year-old girl. According to the affidavit for arrest, the girl’s mother said her daughter had recently been acting differently. The girl told Miller that Oxford had touched her inappropriately twice.

The girl told investigators that on the first occasion, Oxford had put a blindfold over her eyes and then tried to pull her onto his chest while also grabbing her shorts and attempting to pull them down. According to the affidavit, she said he put his hand inside her shorts and touched her before she began hitting and kicking him. She said he threatened her and her family if she “did not stop crying.”