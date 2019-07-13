Cache/Indiahoma flea market, Indian arts and crafts

A community flea market and Indian arts and crafts sale will be open at 8 a.m. Saturday, at the Cahoma Building, 725 NW Quanah Road., Cache. The 1st Church of the Nazarene will selling a breakfast plate. Indian tacos will be sold beginning at 11 a.m.

Shoppers will find items such as blankets, beadwork, handmade crafts and original art work by local tribal artists and lots of flea market bargains. The event is open to the public and all vendors are welcome.

No charge for booth space. Booth space and tables are available on a first come first serve basis. Vendors are required to return tables and chairs to storage and clean up booth area before leaving. Doors will open at 7 a.m. to allow for vendor set up.