Cache indoor flea market set Saturday

There will be an indoor flea market and Indian arts and crafts sale at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Building, 725 NW Quanah Road in Cache. There will be breakfast and Indian tacos, along with other food concessions.

Shoppers will find items such as blankets, beadwork, handmade crafts and original art work by local tribal artists and lots of flea market bargains.

All vendors are welcome. No charge for booth space. Booth space and tables are available on a first come first serve basis. Vendors are required to return tables and chairs to storage and clean up booth area before leaving. Doors open at 7 a.m. to allow for vendor set up.