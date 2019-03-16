Bill allows school personnel to carry guns

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill authorizing local school boards to adopt policies allowing authorized personnel to carry guns on campus passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday evening.

House Bill 2336 would allow districts to authorize certain personnel to carry a handgun on school property, as long as the personnel holds a valid reserve peace officer certification or possesses a valid handgun license.

The bill’s author, Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, said some districts struggle to find personnel willing to undergo the required private security guard training. The legislation would allow districts to work with law enforcement on alternative instruction.