Bill to allow domestic violence expert testimony in courts signed

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that will allow expert court witnesses, in cases of domestic violence, to be able to present evidence of the effects of violence on victims and their children, as well as the risks abusers pose to the victims and children, has been signed into law by the governor after unanimous passage in the House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 958, authored by Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, clarifies that in a court action in Oklahoma, if a party offers evidence of domestic violence, testimony of an expert witness may include but not be limited to the effects of such violence on the abused and shall be admissible as evidence.

“I would like to extend a special thank you to Senator Kay Floyd for being the Senate Author on Senate Bill 958,” West said. “It has been an honor to carry this much needed legislation in the House of Representatives. It is not acceptable that expert testimony regarding the effects of domestic violence on children and other family members is excluded. I am confident this will be a significant benefit to victims of domestic violence throughout our state, as well as a wake-up call for the abusers.”