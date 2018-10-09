Beaver Creek to hold fall rendezvous this weekend

STERLING Before temperatures fall and winter sets in, the mountain men and women of the Beaver Creek Freetrappers will gather outside of Sterling this weekend for their annual fall rendezvous.

As in the early 19th century, the participants will come out of the great wilderness this time, modern civilization and come together in a small encampment, where they'll catch up, reminisce and enjoy some friendly black powder shooting and archery competitions. Deidra Gardner, assistant secretary, said this year's rendezvous, which runs Friday through Sunday, will be expanded with more public activities.