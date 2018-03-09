Arrest warrant issued for Carnegie man accused of drinking, driving and killing cousin

An arrest warrant was issued last week for a Carnegie man accused of killing his cousin in a November 2017 wreck investigators believe was caused by drinking and driving.

The warrant was issued in Caddo County District Court for George Allen Kodaseet, 39, for the felony charge of first-degree manslaughter after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, he is eligible for up to 10 years in prison if convicted.