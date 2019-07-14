Arrest made in bomb threat to Altus car dealer

Altus police have made an arrest for a bomb threat called into a local car dealership on Thursday.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said that Aletha Kay Baker, 54, was arrested late Thursday afternoon at a home in the 1200 block Southwest D Avenue, for a felony arrest warrant issued earlier in the afternoon in Jackson County District Court for the felony charge of making a telephone threat of violence.

Police were called to Four Stars Toyota, 2600 East Broadway, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the report of a bomb threat. The building was evacuated and the Altus Air Force Base’s 97th Security Forces Squadron explosives K9 unit checked for explosives with none found, Murphy said. The scene was declared safe after a 2½-hour search of the property.

“After learning the identity of the person, Investigators submitted a warrant request and a warrant was later issued through the Jackson County District Court for the arrest of 54 year old Aletha Kay Baker,” Murphy said. “Police also discovered Baker was a customer who had recently purchased a vehicle from Four Stars Toyota.”