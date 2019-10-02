Area voters to decide school board seats, propositions Tuesday

Voters across Southwest Oklahoma will go to the polls Tuesday to decide on a number of school board seats, municipal offices and additional proposals.

In Altus, voters will not only decide the next mayor and city council members for Wards 2-4, but whether or not to completely overhaul the town’s government by revoking its current charter in favor of an aldermanic form of government. Andrea Chism, city attorney, said the proposition was placed on the ballot by way of an initiative petition circulated by residents. If voters approve the proposal, the town would have to create a new charter that would dissolve the current council-manager form of government. While internal government changes would be significant, she said citizens wouldn’t notice much of a difference. The same services would still be offered, but government operations would be different.

Voters in the Temple Public Schools district will be asked to approve a $995,000 bond issue to renovate the junior high and high school building. Built 95 years ago, the building has been in need of repair for many years, said Kevin McKinley, superintendent, in a letter to parents.