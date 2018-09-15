Area accidents hospitalize 3

A trio of wrecks sent several people to area hospitals on Thursday.

A wreck in Comanche County occurred at 10:01 p.m. on Interstate 44 at Mile Mark 45, approximately mile south and mile east of Medicine Park. Kyle L. Godsey, 55, of Blanchard was driving a 2016 Honda SUV with a female passenger, Dana Jordan, 44, of Mustang. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, the Honda was traveling eastbound and the driver failed to obey the direction of a traffic control device, entering a lane that was blocked by cones. The vehicle then struck two large missing sections of the roadway, coming to rest.