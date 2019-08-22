Apache Balloon Fest begins today

It looks like the weather plans to cooperate this weekend in time for the 2nd Apache Balloon Fest, with predictions for dry days, calm winds and enough cloud cover to keep the dog days of summer from barking.

Though he isn’t taking credit for controlling the weather, Lee Bayless, Event Center Manager for Apache Casino Hotel, has been crossing his fingers and counting his blessings.

“I’ve been putting in a word with the right people,” Bayless said.

Bayless and the balloon crews have been keeping a sharp eye on the weather this past week, and so far, they’ve been all smiles. But Bayless is hesitant to talk about it too much.

“I don’t want to hex it,” he said.

Dozens of volunteers have been hard at work this week transforming the area outside of the Apache Casino Hotel into a landscape worthy of hosting a balloon festival. Tents have gone up, weeds have been whacked and a bridge from the festival grounds to the field where the balloons will reside, has been reinforced in preparation for the crowds.