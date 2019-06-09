Annual wine fest supports Duncan businesses

Grab your glasses and get ready for a cork-popping good time this week in Duncan.

The 13th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival is set for today and Saturday in downtown Duncan.

Hosted by Main Street Duncan, the event’s proceeds go to providing benefits and grants for downtown’s small businesses.

“One of my favorite grants we do is the signage grant,” said Main Street Duncan Executive Director Destiny Ahlfenger.

About four years ago, Butterfield’s Mercantile and Ballroom was a grant recipient and used the funds to replace the facade of its building. Ahlfenger said Main Street also gives out grants to help local businesses freshen up their buildings’ exteriors with a new paint job.

“It’s just neighbors helping neighbors,” she said.

This week’s festival will feature Oklahoma wines, vendors, and a variety of activities, including a three-course, Italian-style dinner under the Oklahoma stars at 10th and Main streets tonight, catered by The Merchant. As of Thursday afternoon, Ahlfenger said the dinner is sold out, but guests can pay $10 today to enjoy appetizers like cheese and crackers, grapes and chocolate.