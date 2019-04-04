Annual train show set for Saturday

DUNCAN — When travel arrangements allow, Rod Stewart often books two rooms when he’s touring — one for himself and one for his model train sets.

“I personally have no idea why trains are fascinating to me,” the iconic rocker admitted in an interview with The London Telegraph. “It’s something I sometimes try to figure out, but I don’t lose any sleep over it.”

Rick Duncan probably won’t ever go out on a concert tour, but the vice president of the Southwest Oklahoma Railroad Association (SWORA) can relate when it comes to sharing Stewart’s fascination model trains.

“I got my first electric train when I was 5 years old and then at Christmas, when I was 11, I got my first Lionel train, which I still have — and it still runs well,” said Duncan.

Duncan’s trains will be among several on display Saturday, when the Southwest Oklahoma Railroad Association hosts its 22nd Spring Open house at the group’s Club House at 1803 N. Fifth St.

“We’ll have several trains running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and we welcome people to come join us,” Duncan said. “We’ll have big trails and tiny trains.