Anadarko police investigate stabbing death

Wed, 12/05/2018 - 1:39am Scott Rains

Anadarko police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man.

Officers were called shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to Physicians’ Hospital’s emergency room regarding a stabbing victim. Shortly after officers’ arrived, Police Chief Eric Harlan said, the man died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Humberto Marron.

The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Anadarko Police Department and the District 6 Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force, Harlan said.

