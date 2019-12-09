Anadarko man injured after SUV rolled over him

A 50-year-old Anadarko man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him at a gas pump in Caddo County.

Johnny A. Moore was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in good condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Moore stopped his Ford Expedition at a gas pump at U.S. 277 and Main Street in Cement shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Trooper Steven Mitchell reported that Moore failed to put the vehicle in park when he got out and the SUV began to roll, striking him and knocking him under the vehicle. The SUV then rolled across the street, struck a sign and pole and came to rest. A passenger was not injured.