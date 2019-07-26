American Legion riders will stop in Elgin Aug. 3

The American Legion Centennial Ride through the heart of the nation passes along the American Legion Memorial Highway, U.S. 281, Aug. 3 and includes stops at four Oklahoma posts and a wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.

Oklahoma American Legion Riders will be representing “Team Vision” in the 1,875-mile motorcycle ride. Team Vision starts the state-to-state journey July 31 at the Texas-Mexico border. Team Legacy is making a similar ride, starting at the North Dakota-Canada border, passing through South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas.

Two halves of a “Legacy” and “Vision” banner will be connected Aug. 4 at American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend, Kan., where the two teams will meet. The banner, which will have been signed by American Legion commanders of posts along the route, will be presented to American Legion National Commander Brett P. Reistad at the 101st American Legion Nation Convention in late August in Indianapolis.