Altus woman accused of neglect that led to father’s death

An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of a 58-year-old Altus woman accused of killing her elderly father by withholding food, water and medical care.

The Jackson County District Court issued the felony warrant for the arrest of Linda Carol Moore for second-degree murder, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.

Moore is accused of killing Ike Johnnie Moore on Feb. 25 by withholding food and water, failing to provide medication and basic medical care and by failing to meet Ike Moore’s needs as his legal guardian, according to the charge.

The allegation describes “conduct that created what a reasonable person would realize was an immediate and extremely high degree of risk to death” and that she took part “with contemptuous and reckless disregard of, and in total indifference to the life and safety of another.” However, Ike Moore’s death happened without premeditation, according to investigators.

Ike Moore was discovered by investigators on March 4. According to the probable cause affidavit, he was in a chair and was covered in his own feces. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Rusty Garrett said “the neglect was so extreme that his condition degraded from ambulatory to non-ambulatory, from coherent to non-coherent, and from no compression injuries to 12 compression injuries with several of those in the most severe state.

“Mr. Moore suffered malnourishment so severe that the protein levels in his body dropped to a point that the fluids in his body literally seeped out through his skin,” the affidavit states.