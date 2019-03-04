Altus voters OK look at charter

The City of Altus charter could undergo revisions in the near future after voters approved a new proposition Tuesday.

The proposition asked voters whether or not a board of freeholders should be created to take a look at the city charter to decide what changes should be made. Voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition with 549 votes — 66.3 percent — in its favor.

A new election will be called to elect two freeholders from each of the town’s four wards. These freeholders will then hold a series of public meetings, during which they will take feedback from citizens and create a list of changes that could be beneficial to the community. Those changes will then be put up for a vote later in the year.

This is the third attempt in less than six months to change the town government. In November, voters were presented with five major changes to the charter — each of which was soundly defeated. In February, voters were asked to change the town government to an aldermanic form of government. It also was soundly defeated.