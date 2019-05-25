Altus teens arrested for Tuesday night shooting

Altus police made two arrests of teens and are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that sent a Frederick man to the hospital.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block North Navajo. While searching the area for a victim and evidence, officers were told the 21-year-old victim was at Jackson County Memorial Hospital receiving treatment to a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. The man was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the driveway of 921 N. Navajo. Murphy said a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old man were taken into custody and arrested. The juvenile was booked for shooting with intent to kill. The 19 year old is being held for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute.