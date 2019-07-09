Altus shooting leaves two injured, two charged

Altus police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left two men injured and two others in custody.

Now, a man and woman are in jail for charges stemming from the incident.

Ernesto Garcia Jr., of Hollis, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of shooting with intent to kill as well as another count of possess firearms after conviction or during probation, according to court records.

Julie Nicole Pantoja, 27, of Altus, was also charged with a felony count of accessory after the fact, records indicate.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers were called shortly after midnight Monday morning to an unidentified location where two men were discovered shot.

One man was treated and released from Jackson County Memorial for his injury. The other victim was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital an admitted in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, Murphy said.