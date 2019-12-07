Altus police investigate bomb threat

ALTUS — A reported bomb threat at an Altus car dealership has police scrambling to find the instigator.

Police were called to Four Stars Toyota, 2600 East Broadway, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the report of a bomb threat.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers evacuated the building and were assisted by the Altus Air Force Base’s 97th Security Forces Squadron explosives K9 unit. The scene was declared safe after a 2½-hour search of the property.

“Investigators are attempting to identify the caller who made the threat against the dealership,” Murphy said.