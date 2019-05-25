Altus police arrest two men for separate cases

Altus police made a pair of arrests Monday in separate cases.

In the first, a 45-year-old man was arrested on two counts of child abuse with injury following a police response to Ridgecrest Apartments, 1209 Union Circle.

The grandmother of the two victims, siblings ages 7 and 5 years old, told investigators that the boys had gone to the suspect’s apartment to “stay” with the suspect, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy. Police discovered the 7 year old had injuries to his head and bruising to his right arm, and the 5 year old had multiple injuries to his face and head along with multiple bruises to his arms, legs and upper torso. Investigators interviewed the suspect and arrested him for a Jackson County Warrant, unrelated to this investigation, and for two counts of child abuse with injury, Murphy said. The man is being held in the Jackson County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in Jackson County District Court.