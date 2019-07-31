Altus motorcyclist injured in wreck

A 23-year-old Altus motorcyclist was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in Jackson County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Cody McGinley was admitted to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in stable condition with leg and internal trunk injuries.

McGinley, who was wearing a helmet, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 26 shortly before 4:30 p.m. when he hit the roadway and went off the left side of the road before coming to rest 5½ miles east of Altus, according to Trooper James Wallace’s report.