You are here

Home » News » Area » Altus man charged with trio of felonies including assault of police

Altus man charged with trio of felonies including assault of police

Sun, 05/12/2019 - 11:31pm Scott Rains

A probable cause affidavit charging a 36-year-old Altus man with a trio of felonies was filed Monday, May 6.

The Jackson County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Cody Lynn Brown for felony charges of assault and battery on a police officer, larceny of merchandise from a retailer and resisting police, court records indicate.

Altus police arrested Brown May 1 for an assault on a store employee while shoplifting the prior weekend.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620