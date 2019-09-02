Altus gets its first KC-46

ALTUS — U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford (R-Okla.), Gov. Kevin Stitt and Congressman Frank Lucas celebrated the delivery of the second KC-46 in the country and the first delivery for a training mission today.

Altus Air Force Base is home to the training mission for the KC-46 tanker, the next generation of aerial refueling, and maintenance will be done at Tinker Air Force Base near Oklahoma City.

“Today’s delivery of the KC-46 marks the beginning of a new, long-awaited chapter for Altus Air Force Base and all of Oklahoma. I want to thank the community of Altus, current and former base commanders and all military and civilian leaders who worked tirelessly to make today possible,” Inhofe said.

“This is more than just the start of a new mission for Altus and Tinker — it clearly demonstrates that Oklahoma is home to the future of the Air Force. That isn’t accidental, it is the result of a highly skilled workforce, excellent base leadership and the impressive community support for our military.”