Altus couple captured in Missouri

An Altus couple accused of child abuse who have been on the lam since June, as well as their 3-month-old child, have been taken into police custody.

The St. Louis Police and U.S. Marshals found and arrested Hakim Mustafa Moore, 27, and Robin Alexander, 29, on Aug. 23, according to a police department Tweet. A 3-month-old child with them was taken into the custody of the department’s juvenile division.

The Jackson County District Court issued a failure to appear warrant for the couple on June 10, according to court records. Due to information that Moore and Alexander have familial connections to St. Louis, Mo., Oklahoma and Missouri law enforcement have been working together with the Marshals Task Force to find the couple and the child.

Moore and Alexander each pleaded not guilty on May 9 to two counts of child abuse by injury, two counts of child neglect and one count of enabling child abuse, records indicate. The two made their initial appearances to the charges on Sept. 13, 2018, and were being held on $150,000 bond each until being freed on Oct. 15, 2018. Due to their failure to appear, their bond has been forfeited and the warrant bond is fixed at $300,000 apiece.