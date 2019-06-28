Altus, Anadarko ready Independence Day celebrations this weekend

A pair of area communities will celebrate the nation’s birthday a bit early this year.

Altus will host a Fourth of July celebration for the ages Saturday with a day packed full of fun family events. Before you fill yourself with hot dogs and hamburgers, the Altus Masters Swim Club wants you to compete in the third annual Spirit Sprint Triathlon. The competition will feature a 500-meter pool swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 5-kilometer run and will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Linda Wiginton Aquatic Center, 121 N. Park Lane in Altus. If you would rather compete as a team, rather than as an individual, registration is open for a relay competition.

Individuals can compete as either a novice or regular for $50 for either registration. The relay triathlon with teams of three is $25 per person or $75 per team. Registration is available at okc.emotive.com/2019-american-spirit-triathlon.

The fun will break for the heat of the day, but will resume at 3 p.m. at the Altus Reservoir. There will be live music, kids entertainment with fun and games and a wide selection of vendors with crafts, wares and food available for purchase. Local artists Jackson Tillman will perform at 6 p.m. on stage, followed by Jason Pritchett at 8 p.m.