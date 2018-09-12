Alerts issued for Rogers Lane/I-44 work

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to significant changes in the driving patterns at U.S. 62/Rogers Lane at Interstate 44, as construction continues on the new interchange system.

ODOT said the way Rogers Lane traffic accesses eastbound I-44 (which runs north) has changed.

A temporary traffic signal has been placed to direct Rogers Lane at the eastbound I-44 on-ramp.

Westbound Rogers Lane traffic now flows left to use the new loop ramp to get to eastbound I-44 (runs north).