Airborne Team to host free parachute demo

It might be 2019 in Southwest Oklahoma, but on Saturday morning, it’s going to look a bit like the beaches of Normandy, circa D-Day in 1944.

The World War II Airborne Demonstration Team will host a free, semi-annual Open Hangar Day event from 7 a.m. to noon at the Frederick Regional Airport, 1830 E Road, Frederick.

The morning will feature World War II-uniform-clad members of the demonstration team parachuting from a Douglas C-47 Skytrain named “Boogie Baby.” And if you get there early enough, you might get to see jumpers suit up in mid-20th century military gear.

“It’s really pretty fascinating to watch,” said Laura Goodwin, public affairs officer for the team.

The members will be joined by 21 students from The Parachute School’s summer jump program. The students have been training since July 12 and will attempt to make the last jumps they need to complete the program and graduate in a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday. All jumps are weather dependent. Team members use wind drift indicators to test wind speeds prior to jumping, and the demonstration team doesn’t make any exceptions when it comes to high winds.