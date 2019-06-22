3 charged in Cache homicide

A week after the shooting that killed a 26-year-old Cache man, his family and community laid him to rest. Meanwhile the three men accused of taking part in the crime were charged in court.

The men, Devon Julian Cannon, 19; Shannon Marshun Freeman, 20; and Bre’lon Kyle Tylan Johnson, 19; all of Lawton, were each charged in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, records indicate. The men all made video appearances in court. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death upon conviction.

Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel said it was a tragedy that Nathan Morrow died as he did — from what appears to be a robbery gone very wrong.

“Nathan just moved into that apartment, that was his first day,” Kimmel said. “He didn’t do anything wrong; he’d just lived there a few hours.”

The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. June 14 at the Oaks Apartments, 505 NW Oak, in Cache. There are conflicting witness accounts as to who pulled the trigger that killed Morow.