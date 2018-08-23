Lawton veteran center doctor arrested
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:52pm Jacob Brower
A doctor under contract by the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs who was serving at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center was arrested for allegedly attempting to take an officer’s gun during a domestic dispute in Northwest Oklahoma City on Aug. 14.
Drew Cooper was employed through Long Term Care Specialist, an Oklahoma City Company which is contracted to provide healthcare at the Lawton center.
