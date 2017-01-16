Young woman's body found in county

Comanche County on Monday investigators began investigating what is believed to be the county's first homicide of 2017. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said a woman believed to be in her early 20s was found in the roadway on Paint Road, east of Cache. She's thought to have been shot to death. Emergency responders were called to the patch of road between Cache Road and Gore Boulevard around 11:11 a.m. The initial call was that there was a person lying in the road. The status quickly changed after medical personnel noticed the woman had been shot behind the ear and died from her wounds. Her body has been taken to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City for autopsy and further investigation.

Little is known about the incident. A neighbor who lived in the house in front of the scene didn't see what happened.

Stradley said investigators are starting from scratch in first determining the woman's identity.

"We're working on it right now; she didn't have any identification," Stradley said. "If anybody's got anybody missing, contact the Sheriff's Department."

Anyone with information on the case may call 353-4280.