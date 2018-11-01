Work to partially close access to parking at EHS

Demolition work planned as part of the Southwest 52nd Street construction project will close parking lot access at Eisenhower High School.

The work, slated to begin today, continues parking lot demolition at the high school, closing all but one parking lot entrance off Southwest 52nd Street for approximately two weeks.

The one accessible parking lot entrance will be a temporary rock entrance located toward the south end of the parking lot.

The circular drive in front of the school still will be available for student drop off. The northwest entrance, off West Gore Boulevard, also will be available to access the parking lot.