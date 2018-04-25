Work begins for new fire station in south Lawton

Site preparation work has begun for a new fire station in south Lawton, even as officials with Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport are still trying to complete the process of proving the work site can adequately contain stormwater runoff.

Fire Station No. 2 is a joint use facility that was built with federal funding in the 1970s and provides a home to the specially trained firefighters who handle airport emergencies, as well as those who respond to emergencies in south Lawton. But the aging facility has structural issues and last year the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) agreed to a plan for a new station and provided funding to match with local and state funds.

Rich Construction won the $4.198 million contract in September 2017 to build the new station on the northern boundary of the airport, adjacent to the existing station on Bishop Road. Months of "value engineering" (analyzing the project to lower costs) was completed earlier this year and the contractor has been on site doing the earthwork associated with the project.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said the earthwork is actually benefiting the airport in another way: the facility is preparing for its FAA certification process in May and is using some of the dirt being removed from the fire station site to fill low areas around the airport that collect water.

But there is a larger problem the airport is trying to work through: ensuring the stormwater detention system for the site can adequately handle any runoff that might result from the work. Under state and federal law, any construction project that is 1 acre or larger in size must have a system in place to handle water runoff that might result because of construction.

McNally said in March that the airport was working with the City of Lawton to secure the documents so Rich Construction could receive its building permit. She said Tuesday that city officials have given permission for construction to proceed as long as the airport provides the documentation to prove an existing stormwater detention pond on the north end of the property, between the fire station and Hangar 5, is adequate.

McNally said Horizon Engineering, which crafted the original detention pond construction plans and calculations in the 1990s, is searching through its storage to find those statistics. Without those calculations, the airport will have to pay a new engineer to do new calculations, the reason McNally said she wants to wait to see if Horizon Engineering finds its original documentation.

"He (the engineer) has the information archived," she said.

Airport officials say they know the detention pond is adequate to handle existing drainage, as well as any new that might result from construction. McNally said the detention pond originally was built to handle runoff from a nearby residential housing addition, saying about 85 percent of the stormwater that drains from that addition flows into the detention pond.