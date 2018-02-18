Work to begin this week on I-44/Rogers Lane interchange

Work is slated to begin this week on the new interchange system at Interstate 44 and Rogers Lane, meaning some changes for drivers who use the area.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is in charge of the $6.7 million construction project, which the Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded to T&G Construction, Lawton, in December. ODOT and City of Lawton officials have been preparing for the project for years, and preliminary work including utility relocations by the City of Lawton and railroad crossing work by ODOT already have been completed.

The project will build cloverleaf exit and entrance ramps for the interstate's northbound and southbound traffic, as it leaves or drives onto Rogers Lane, which also is U.S. 62. City of Lawton engineers have said the completed project will eliminate the need for traffic signal lights.

ODOT officials said late last week the work will be designated by signs and drivers who use that area of Rogers Lane are being asked to pay attention to workers and to expect reduced speed limits. Actual lane closures and lane shifts aren't expected until summer, ODOT said.

City Engineer George Hennessee said those lane closures will be associated with work to tie the new lanes of the cloverleaf into existing traffic lanes, work that is "down the road." For the beginning of the project, work will include an extensive stormwater drainage system and actual construction of the cloverleaf loops on the east side of Interstate 44. The construction project is slated for completion by mid-December 2018.