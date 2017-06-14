Women report threats by boyfriends

A Lawton woman told police her boyfriend threatened him with two knives after accusing her of cheating on him.

Officer Patrick Kilgore reported the woman said her boyfriend woke her up around 5:30 a.m. and started to argue about her cheating on him. The woman said her boyfriend then "held up two knives, one in each hand" and "said that he would kill her," Kilgore reported.

The woman said she grabbed a bat to defend herself and was able to escape to a neighbor's house, where the neighbor called 911. When she returned to the house, her boyfriend had left and she did not know where he went, the woman said.

Attacked over chips

A woman claimed her boyfriend assaulted her after they argued about her eating out of a bag of chips that he was holding.

Officer Dane Swinford reported that the woman said she and her boyfriend were sitting in the living room of their house Monday night. The woman told Swinford that she fled to the restroom and slammed the door behind her to get away from her boyfriend. Her boyfriend followed her, entered the restroom, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into the shower, where he ripped off her hair tie and punched her in the head, the woman said, according to Swinford's report.