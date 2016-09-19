Women assaulted while jogging

Two women told police they were assaulted while running on the track at Elmer Thomas Park Sunday.

Sgt. Katherine Hull was called to the park, 501 NW Ferris, at 8:45 p.m. One of the women said she was running when a man approached her from behind. She said she assumed he was going to run past her, so she moved to the side of the track. When he did not pass her, she looked back and felt his hands on both sides of her hips and he pulled her pants down. The victim then spun around in an attempt to get him off of her, causing her to fall. She suffered scrapes to lower back and right hand.

The man fled and ran across the second woman a few minutes later, according to the police report.