Woman wakes as gunmen invade home

A northwest Lawton resident was awakened early Monday morning when her house was broken into by armed men.

Police Officers Nicholas Chilcote and David Folkert responded to 1415 NW Lindy about 5:25 a.m. A woman told police she was in bed about 4:30 a.m. when she heard someone trying to kick the front door open. She said she then saw guns being pointed through her bedroom window and she hid in a closet while one of the men entered the house; he left a few minutes later.

The victim told officers that she went to the front door and cracked it open and saw three men walking east on Lindy and then south on Northwest 14th Street. Because she did not have a phone, she ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

The woman noticed a cellphone and paintball gun were missing but did not know who those items belonged to.

Police help suicidal man

A standoff between a man and police ended peacefully Tuesday morning at a northwest Lawton residence.

Detective Charles Whittington, acting public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, confirmed that officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Northwest Kingsbury at 10:17 a.m. on a possible suicide threat. Individuals who had left the house told police officers the only remaining occupant of the house was threatening to harm himself.