Woman sought for questioning in homicide

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a woman sought for questioning in a June 7 homicide.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Tiquesha Swearengin for questioning in the death of Abidemi Farotade, according to the Lawton Police Department. On June 7, Farotade was shot outside 2601 SW H, Apt. 16, and was found lying on the ground, gasping for air, according to a report filed by Officer James Vogt. Farotade suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and stopped breathing at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital

Farotade's death marked the third of five homicides in Lawton this year.

Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, reported that Swearengin was born March 25, 1996, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.