Woman seeks training for dog to combat seizures

A dog named Teddy will enable Cameron University student Katherine Breig live a more normal life, and local residents can help make that dream come true.

A benefit spaghetti dinner will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Wesley Foundation, 500 SW 27th, to raise money so Teddy can be trained as a service dog.

Breig said she has suffered from seizures most of her life, but her condition was misdiagnosed until 2013 as attention deficit disorder.

"My epilepsy definitely affected my grades all the way from elementary school through high school," Breig said. "I have two seizure disorders. One is the absent seizure type, where I stare off into space, and the other is a type where I can't speak when asked a question. I can see and hear you, but I am unable to vocalize."

Through friends and family, Breig learned about service dogs.

"There are different types of service dogs, including dogs who assist with persons with epilepsy, the blind, people with PTSD, and many other problems," she said. "My family back in Georgia raised $300 to buy my dog. Teddy is a male miniature Australian shepherd. He was born in August and Breig got him in October."