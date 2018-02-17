Woman says boyfriend set fire that injured her

A woman believed to be a victim of arson has told police that an ex-boyfriend set the house fire in which she was injured, according to new information released by Lawton police.

The woman told Officer Brandon Newhouse that the ex-boyfriend set the fire around 1:40 a.m. inside a house in the 600 block of Northwest 31st Street.

He escaped before authorities arrived at the house, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, police public information officer.

Assistant Fire Marshal Ray Brown told The Lawton Constitution that five people were inside the house at the time of the fire and everyone except the woman who was burned made it out of the house unharmed.

Newhouse reported that firefighters found the woman lying in the southeast corner of a room and the flames were at the west wall. Firefighters rescued the woman and she was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for burns all over her body.

Flames spread through the living room and one bedroom, and smoke damaged the rest of the house. Total damage was estimated to be $10,000, according to Brown.