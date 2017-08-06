Woman returns license tag after taking car

After dating her boyfriend for three days, a woman took her boyfriend's friend's vehicle on a joyride Saturday, according to a police report.

Officer William Torres reported the man said he usually allows one of his friends to borrow his vehicle but this time, his friend gave his new girlfriend permission to use it.

The man's friend told his girlfriend of 72 hours to return the vehicle when she was finished driving it, but she only returned the license plate, Torres reported.