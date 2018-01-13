Woman reports stabbing

A Lawton woman was stabbed twice with a knife late Thursday night in the 600 block Southwest 45th Street, according to Lawton police.

Officer Carlos Nazario reported that when he arrived at the house a woman holding her arm said that another woman, who was present in the house, stabbed her around 11:30 p.m.

The victim suffered stab wounds to her left arm and to her chest, the report states.

Police found the knife in the other woman's bedroom and placed her under arrest on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and she was booked into city jail.