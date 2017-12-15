Woman reports damage to apartment

A Lawton woman told police she was forced to leave her apartment after her boyfriend wrecked it with his fists and a knife in the middle of the night.

Lawton police Sgt. Timothy Poff reported that the woman told officers about the incident last week, but it took place around midnight only four days after Thanksgiving.

The woman said her boyfriend busted three holes in the sheetrock, stabbed the sheetrock several times with a knife and smashed through a bedroom door, destroying it. He also broke a shelf inside the refrigerator, ripped off the head of a collectable Disney doll and stole her laptop computer, the report states.

The woman was apparently not physically harmed, nor did she wish to press charges, but officers issued her a victim's sheet, according to the report.

Guest steals possessions

A Lawton man became a victim of theft and betrayal after he allowed a guest to stay at his house while he traveled out of state.