Woman recalls her slide into meth addiction

Mary Hale was like any other typical wife with two children, except she hid a devastating secret from her family and most of her friends.

Hale was a meth addict and, after an agonizing 10 years, she said she is now clean and sober and has helped addicts by opening the Oxford House located on Northwest Rotherwood Drive. Oxford House has three locations in Lawton: a men's facility called the Newcombe House on Maple Avenue; the women and children's house on Rotherwood, which is named Lawton II; and another men's house known as Grandview on Bell Avenue.

"I am a grateful recovering addict who battled a drug addiction for 10 years on and off," Hale said. "I would go lengthy periods of time being sober, and then through loneliness, boredom, and just trying to keep up, I'd fall back into active addiction before I even knew what hit me."

In 2002 Hale gave birth to a son, who is now 14 years old, and in 2005, she attended cosmetology school after attending school at Cameron University for a year. She was also working as a bookkeeper at a local business. She got married in 2010 and had a daughter in 2011.

Getting hooked on meth

"I started meth in 2006, at the urging of a 'friend,'" she said. "I was trying to keep up with life. I knew I had a problem in 2008, and I tried to kick it on my own, but it didn't work. I was a hit-and-miss user I didn't use all the time."

"The drug changes your personality and takes your conscience away," Hale said. "It destroys so many lives. I lied to everyone because I was trying to hide my addiction. Addicts are professional manipulators and can manipulate their loved ones the easiest. What's so pathetic is that I realized I was doing wrong and being dishonest, but my addiction and my mental state didn't care.

"It's not until you get a clear head that you realize all the horrible, dishonest things you have done, which in turn causes more guilt and pain; and before you know it, you are self-medicating once again to get rid of the guilt instead of facing it, apologizing and seeking help.

"Some people can't forgive me even now, let alone forget what I did," she said. "I'm not making excuses for what I did. I'm very sorry about what I did and I take full responsibility for what I did.

"My true friends stuck by me and my mom helped me the most," Hale said. "She recently passed away from liver cancer, and I'm really missing her right now and will forever."

Hale said addicts' hearts have to be in the right place to recover.

"You have to change your environment, your friends, and your mindset to be able to be successful," she said with a smile.

Wake-up call

All was not right with her heart until she was locked up in the Caddo County Jail for two weeks.

"I missed my daughter's birthday in 2016 because I was locked up in jail," she said. "I had taken my husband's truck and trailer to help a girl I barely knew to move, and didn't tell him I took it. He filed a stolen truck and trailer report and the law found me in downtown Cyril. My husband and father-in-law convinced the police that I had stolen it and I was arrested and incarcerated ... they searched the truck and found a meth pipe in the backseat floorboard. That was my wake-up call. I promised God that I would never touch meth again, and I haven't."