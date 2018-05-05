Woman jailed after turning herself in

A 19-year-old Lawton woman is behind bars on a $1 million bond after turning herself in on Friday for allegations of shooting and killing a man at the VFW, 103 NE 20th, on April 15.

Phasasha A. Garcia is charged with first-degree murder with deliberate with intent in connection with the death of Rory C. Martin.

Garcia appeared Friday in the courtroom of Comanche County District Judge Susan Zwaan, who issued the warrant for Garcia's arrest on Wednesday. Lawton Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer, said Garcia turned herself in Friday, but no additional details were available.

According to an affidavit, a witness said she saw Garcia shoot Martin with a handgun in the wake of an argument outside the VFW around 1:30 a.m. Another witness said she saw Garcia and Martin fighting and heard Martin say he "was not afraid of a gun" and to "... shoot him," the affidavit states.

Both witnesses were sitting in a car in the parking lot of the VFW at the time of the shooting.